Browns' D.J. Montgomery: Signs with Cleveland

Montgomery signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the Browns.

Montgomery is coming off of a 2018 season in which he recorded 797 yards and 10 touchdowns on 42 receptions for Austin Peay. The top of the Browns' receiving corps is set but Montgomery could catch on as a depth pass catcher and special teams player, or as a practice squad member in 2019.

