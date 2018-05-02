Browns' Dadi Nicolas: Dealt to Cleveland
Nicolas is being traded from the Chiefs to the Browns in exchange for tight end Randall Telfer, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Nicolas failed to see the field in 2017 while dealing with a ruptured patellar tendon that he suffered in the final game of the 2016 season. It appears he's back to, or at least nearing, full strength, and the Browns are willing to take a chance on him. A sixth-round draft pick in 2016, Nicolas will need to impress during training camp to have a shot at the 53-man roster.
