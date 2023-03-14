Tomlinson agreed to a four-year, $57.5 million contract with the Browns on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Tomlinson's deal -- which can't be consummated until the new league year begins Wednesday -- includes $27.5 million guaranteed. The 29-year-old defensive tackle has been remarkably consistent, totaling between 39 and 59 tackles in each of his six NFL seasons. Cleveland will be Tomlinson's third team, as he spent the past two seasons in Minnesota after opening his career with the Giants for four years.
