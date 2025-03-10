The Browns informed Tomlinson (knee) on Monday that he will be released as a post-June 1 cut, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Although Tomlinson won't be released by the Browns until after June 1, Schefter relays that the veteran defensive tackle can officially sign with any team when the new league year starts Wednesday. Tomlinson played in 16 regular-season games for the Browns in 2024 and finished with 26 tackles (13 solo), including 3.0 sacks. The 2017 second-round pick should garner plenty of interest from teams looking to bolster its interior defensive line.