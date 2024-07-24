The Browns placed Tomlinson (knee) on the active/PUP list Wednesday.

Tomlinson now seems to be dealing with a knee injury that will sideline him for the beginning of Cleveland's training camp. The veteran defensive tackle is coming off a productive first year with the Browns, posting 28 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks across 16 appearances in 2023. Once Tomlinson returns to form, he's expected to remain the Browns' top interior defensive lineman.