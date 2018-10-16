Scott was promoted to the Browns' active roster from their practice squad Tuesday, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

The Browns are dealing with a slew of injuries at the wide receiver position, so the team will bring in Scott to help shore up the depth at the position. Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway will continue to operate as the top options in the passing game, but based on who is healthy, Scott could sneak in as a No. 3 or 4 option over the next couple of weeks.