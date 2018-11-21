Browns' Da'Mari Scott: Not on injury report
Scott didn't appear on the Browns' injury report Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Scott has yet to make his NFL debut. The Fresno State product was listed as questionable for the Browns' Week 10 matchup against the Falcons but was ultimately ruled out. Now that Scott has had the bye week to recover and his name doesn't appear on the team's injury report, it appears that Scott is healthy and ready to play.
