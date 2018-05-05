Browns' Da'Mari Scott: Signs with Browns

Scott signed a contract with the Browns on Friday, Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com reports.

Scott, a product of Fresno State, is coming off of what was by far his best season in college. He recorded 566 yards on 57 catches, both career highs, and added one touchdown through the air as well. He's facing long odds to make the Browns' roster and will likely need to showcase value on special teams in order to make the final cut.