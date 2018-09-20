Browns' Damarious Randall: Active Thursday night
Randall (heel) is officially active for Thursday's game against the Jets.
Randall didn't practice during the short week of preparation, but he is apparently good to go against the Jets. The 26-year-old should take up his usual role as starting free safety for the Browns on Thursday.
