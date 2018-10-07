Browns' Damarious Randall: Active vs. Ravens
Randall (heel) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Randall will play through a heel ailment again Week 5, having remained limited in practice leading up to the weekend. He'll start at free safety next to Jabrill Peppers, with Briean Boddy-Calhoun providing depth in the secondary.
