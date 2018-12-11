Randall recorded a team-high nine tackles (eight solo) and an interception during Sunday's 26-20 win over Carolina.

Not only did Randall lead his team in tackles, he also picked off his fourth pass of the year when Cam Newton overthrew his target with a minute to go in the fourth quarter. Randall has the fourth-most interceptions in the league and has turned out to be a solid acquisition for the Browns.

More News
Our Latest Stories