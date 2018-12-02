Randall (hamstring) is active Week 13 against the Texans.

Randall's name was a late addition to the injury report after logging a limited practice Friday, but the hamstring issue won't prevent him from suiting up after all. He'll presumably slot back into his starting free safety role, with Briean Boddy-Calhoun on hand should the hamstring get tweaked again in any way.

