Randall (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Randall didn't practice last week and was ultimately inactive against the Broncos, so it's a good sign that he's on the field, albeit in a limited capacity, early in the week. If he's able to shake off the injury in time for Sunday's game against the Bills, it would be a timely return since the Browns cut Jermaine Whitehead on Monday and Eric Murray (knee) is trending toward another absence.

