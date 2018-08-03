Browns' Damarious Randall: Back practicing
Randall (hand) is participating in the Browns' training camp this week, Jeff Schudel of The News-Herald reports.
Randall underwent hand surgery back in January and was traded from the Packers to the Browns just two months later. Now, it looks like he has finally managed to get on the practice field with his new team in a full capacity, suggesting he'll be ready to go for the start of the season as a free safety.
