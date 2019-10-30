Randall (hamstring) is unable to participate in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Randall missed Week 8's loss to the Patriots with this hamstring issue, and since he still can't practice, he's in danger of missing a second straight contest Sunday against the Broncos. Jermaine Whitehead and Eric Murray were the main beneficiaries of Randall's absence, and they figure to assume a similar role if Randall can't play again.

