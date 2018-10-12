Browns' Damarious Randall: Clear of injury designation
Randall (heel) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Randall started the week as a limited participant but finished with a full practice Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 26-year-old has played through the heel injury for about the last month but hasn't appeared hampered in game action.
