Browns' Damarious Randall: Cleared to play
Randall (head/neck) does not appear on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Randall popped up on the injury report Thursday with an unspecified head injury, but his full participation in Friday's practice put to rest any questions regarding whether the safety will be allowed to play this weekend. Look for Randall to handle his usual allotment of reps while the Browns try to slow down a potent Saints offense.
