Browns' Damarious Randall: Clears concussion protocol
Randall has cleared concussion protocol, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Randall missed the past two games due to a concussion he suffered in Week 1 against Tennessee. It's probably safe to say that he'll now be available to play in Week 4 against the Ravens, which is great news for an injury-ravaged Browns secondary.
