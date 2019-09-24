Randall has cleared concussion protocol, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Randall missed the past two games due to a concussion he suffered in Week 1 against Tennessee. It's probably safe to say that he'll now be available to play in Week 4 against the Ravens, which is great news for an injury-ravaged Browns secondary.

