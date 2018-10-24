Browns' Damarious Randall: Could play Sunday
Coach Hue Jackson is hopeful that Randall (groin) will suit up against the Steelers on Sunday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Randall did not practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports, but nonetheless appears to be recovering well from a groin injury of undisclosed severity. The starting safety has been a worthwhile IDP asset this season, so Randall's health warrants monitoring as Sunday's game at Pittsburgh approaches.
