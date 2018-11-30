Browns' Damarious Randall: Dealing with hamstring injury
Randall is questionable for Sunday's game at Houston with a hamstring injury.
Randall was added to the injury report Friday so the specifics of the injury remain unclear, though coach Gregg Williams indicated he doesn't believe the injury to be serious. The 26-year-old has dealt with numerous injuries throughout the season but only missed the Week 9 game against the Chiefs thus far.
More News
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Picks up another interception•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Suiting up Week 10•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Questionable but expects to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Week 13 Mailbag
You've got questions as you fill out your lineup for Week 13, and Chris Towers has answers....
-
Week 13 sleepers
With the Fantasy playoffs one week away in most leagues, Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13