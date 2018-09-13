Browns' Damarious Randall: Dealing with head and neck injury
Randall was a limited participant at Thursday's practice due to a head and neck injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Randalll played all but one defensive snap in Sunday's tie with the Steelers and was not listed on the injury report Wednesday, so he appears to have sustained the injury at practice. Head and neck injuries are often concerning but thankfully the 26-year-old was able to participate at practice, even if in a limited fashion. Friday's practice session should provide some additional clarity to Randall's status for Week 2.
