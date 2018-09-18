Randall (heel) did not practice Monday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The extent of Randall's heel injury has been left up to speculation. There's a real chance Randall won't be ready for Thursday's game which could leave the Browns without their starting and backup free safeties as Briean Boddy-Calhoun (hamstring) is also questionable. Whether Randall partakes in practice over the next two days should provide a better indication of his status.

