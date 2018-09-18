Browns' Damarious Randall: Dealing with heel injury
Randall (heel) did not practice Monday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The extent of Randall's heel injury has been left up to speculation. There's a real chance Randall won't be ready for Thursday's game which could leave the Browns without their starting and backup free safeties as Briean Boddy-Calhoun (hamstring) is also questionable. Whether Randall partakes in practice over the next two days should provide a better indication of his status.
