Randall (heel) sat out Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Though he missed practice, head coach Hue Jackson relayed Wednesday that Randall won't make his injury worse by playing, and that he expects his free safety to play through the pain. With that being the case, in order to manage his pain, it's likely Randall won't practice this week leading up to Sunday's game against the Ravens. However, if he deems his heel too painful and can't suit up, Briean Boddy-Calhoun will see an increased workload.

