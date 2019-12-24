Browns' Damarious Randall: Double-digit tackles
Randall recorded 10 tackles in Sunday's 31-15 loss to the Ravens in Week 16.
This was the first double-digit tackle game of the season for Randall, who has recorded 18 over the last two weeks. After sitting out Week 13 against the Steelers, Randall has played every defensive snap the last three games.
