Randall will practice on Monday according to Browns coach Hue Jackson, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Randall (knee) spent the last week practicing off to the side, but the Browns seem to have simply being cautious with the tentative starter's recovery. The 26-year-old will have received two weeks of rest if he resumes practice on Monday. Randall's odds of suiting up Week 1 seem to be trending in the right direction.

