Browns' Damarious Randall: Expects to play Sunday
Randall (groin/ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Steelers, Jimmy Watkins of the Browns' official site reports.
Randall was held out of Wednesday's practice but the team hasn't expressed much concern about his status. Randall has operated as one of Cleveland's starting safeties for much of the season but played cornerback for a portion of Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. He's a versatile athlete and he could see action at both positions once again in Week 8. The Steelers have a quality pair of receivers in Juju Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown. With E.J. Gaines (concussion) expected to be out, Randall may draw the start at corner along with Denzel Ward.
More News
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Could play Sunday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Posts 12 tackles Sunday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Team-high eight tackles•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Clear of injury designation•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Active vs. Ravens•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Questionable for Week 5•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...