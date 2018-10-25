Randall (groin/ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Steelers, Jimmy Watkins of the Browns' official site reports.

Randall was held out of Wednesday's practice but the team hasn't expressed much concern about his status. Randall has operated as one of Cleveland's starting safeties for much of the season but played cornerback for a portion of Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. He's a versatile athlete and he could see action at both positions once again in Week 8. The Steelers have a quality pair of receivers in Juju Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown. With E.J. Gaines (concussion) expected to be out, Randall may draw the start at corner along with Denzel Ward.