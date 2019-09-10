Browns' Damarious Randall: Injury status clarified
Randall missed practice because he's dealing with an illness, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
It wasn't immediately clear why Randall was sitting out Tuesday, so this resolves those concerns. Randall has extra time to recover since the Browns don't play until Monday night versus the Jets.
More News
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Makes healthy return Saturday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Sits out practice Friday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Records four interceptions•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Another interception Sunday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Avoids inactive list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Trade Values Chart
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...
-
Top Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
News and notes: Coleman, Guice out
Who's healthy and who will you need to replace for Week 2? Here's the latest on injuries and...