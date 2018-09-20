Randall (heel) will be active and is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Jets, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Despite the short week of preparation and Randall being sidelined Wednesday, it looks like the injury will not impact his status for Week 3. Expect confirmation on the defensive back's status to come closer to kick-off, but all signs are pointing to Randall being out on the field Thursday.

