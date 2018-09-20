Browns' Damarious Randall: Likely to play Thursday night
Randall (heel) will be active and is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Jets, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Despite the short week of preparation and Randall being sidelined Wednesday, it looks like the injury will not impact his status for Week 3. Expect confirmation on the defensive back's status to come closer to kick-off, but all signs are pointing to Randall being out on the field Thursday.
More News
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Still not practicing•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Dealing with heel injury•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Cleared to play•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Dealing with head and neck injury•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Still practicing fully•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Practices Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Bench Rivers
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Eight things to know in Week 3
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know about Week 3.
-
Latest news: Updates on Gordon, Cook
There was a ton of news to keep up with on Wednesday. Chris Towers catches you up on all of...