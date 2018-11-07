Browns' Damarious Randall: Limited in practice Wednesday
Randall (groin) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Randall missed his first game of the season last week against the Chiefs after dealing with a slew of injuries all season, particularly a groin injury. The former Packer logged limited practices last week and ultimately was ruled out. Randall's practice capacities Thursday and Friday will help to paint a better picture of his gameday status.
More News
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Questionable but expects to play•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Suits up Week 8•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Listed as questionable•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Expects to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dion Lewis has found his footing, and he's looking to extend his hot streak in Week 10 against...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Looking for a bye week replacement? Heath Cummings has you covered with Week 10 streaming...
-
Week 10 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...