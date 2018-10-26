Randall (groin/ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Randall was limited in Friday's practice after being sidelined to begin the week, but the Browns have expressed optimism about the versatile safety's Week 8 status. With E.J. Gaines (concussion) ruled out, Randall could draw the start at cornerback if he's able to suit up against the Steelers on Sunday.