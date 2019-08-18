Browns' Damarious Randall: Makes healthy return Saturday
Randall (groin) suited up for eight defensive snaps during Saturday's preseason win over the Colts.
Randall had been sidelined for the past 10 days due to a groin injury, but was able to make an appearance in some capacity Saturday. Now that he's back healthy, expect the fifth-year pro resume his mantle atop the depth chart at free safety for the Browns.
