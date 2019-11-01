Randall (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Randall didn't practice in any capacity this week, so his lack of availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. He'll miss a second consecutive contest, resulting in Jermaine Whitehead and Eric Murray playing increased roles on defense for the Browns.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories