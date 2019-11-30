Play

Randall (coach's decision) will not play Sunday against the Steelers, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear as to why Randall will be held out Sunday other than Jackson's report, which indicated the reason was not injury related. Look for Sheldrick Redwine and J.T. Hassell to fill in at safety with Eric Murray (knee) already ruled out.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories