Randall (heel) is not practicing with the team Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Randall was seen on the sidelines riding a stationary bike, but a non-participant nonetheless. He was unable to practice at all last week and still managed to suit up for 98 percent of all defensive snaps in last Thursday's game against the Jets. If Randall can't go in Week 4, Briean Boddy-Calhoun could see extra snaps.