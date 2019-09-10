Randall missed Tuesday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

It's unclear what type of injury Randall is dealing with or how serious the issue may be. As Petrak notes, Cleveland's injury report won't be arriving until Thursday because the Browns don't play until Monday night, so the only way to know the nature of Randall's injury before then is for the team or Randall himself to disclose it. On the bright side, the 27-year-old has an extra day to deal with his issue.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories