Browns' Damarious Randall: Not practicing Tuesday
Randall missed Tuesday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
It's unclear what type of injury Randall is dealing with or how serious the issue may be. As Petrak notes, Cleveland's injury report won't be arriving until Thursday because the Browns don't play until Monday night, so the only way to know the nature of Randall's injury before then is for the team or Randall himself to disclose it. On the bright side, the 27-year-old has an extra day to deal with his issue.
More News
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Makes healthy return Saturday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Sits out practice Friday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Records four interceptions•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Another interception Sunday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Avoids inactive list•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Dealing with hamstring injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Trade Values Chart
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...
-
Top Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
News and notes: Coleman, Guice out
Who's healthy and who will you need to replace for Week 2? Here's the latest on injuries and...