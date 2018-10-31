Browns' Damarious Randall: Not practicing Wednesday
Randall (ankle/groin) did not practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Randall was able to play during Cleveland's loss to the Steelers on Sunday despite lingering ankle and groin injuries, and still appears to be progressing though his recovery. The versatile safety has not fully participated in practice since Week 6, and should be considered questionable for Cleveland's upcoming matchup against Kansas City.
More News
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Suits up Week 8•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Listed as questionable•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Expects to play Sunday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Could play Sunday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Posts 12 tackles Sunday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Team-high eight tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...