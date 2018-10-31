Randall (ankle/groin) did not practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Randall was able to play during Cleveland's loss to the Steelers on Sunday despite lingering ankle and groin injuries, and still appears to be progressing though his recovery. The versatile safety has not fully participated in practice since Week 6, and should be considered questionable for Cleveland's upcoming matchup against Kansas City.

