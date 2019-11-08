Randall (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bills, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Randall missed Cleveland's last two contests due to a lingering hamstring injury, but he appears to have a chance to shake the issue and suit up Week 10. The starting safety's presence would be a notable boost for Cleveland's secondary, with Eric Murray (knee) ruled out and Jermaine Whitehead no longer on the 53-man roster.