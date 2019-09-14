Browns' Damarious Randall: Out with concusson
Randall (concussion) was ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Jets, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
This one is a little surprising, as Randall appeared fine earlier in the week, only for concussion symptoms to surface, ultimately ruling out the free safety ahead of a marquee matchup. Eric Murry and Jermaine Whitehead are expected to fill in for Randall during his absence.
