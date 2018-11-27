Randall recorded three tackles (all solo) and picked off a pass during Sunday's 35-20 win over the Bengals.

Randall made his mark in the second quarter when he picked off Andy Dalton and subsequently handed the ball to his former head coach Hue Jackson. The 26-year-old has recorded three interceptions this year and has been a significant part of Cleveland's revamped defense this season.

