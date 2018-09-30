Browns' Damarious Randall: Playing Sunday
Randall (heel) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Randall played 98 percent of Cleveland's defensive snaps during last Thursday's game against the Jets, and once again looks posed to start. The starting free safety will attempt to contain an Oakland pass-catching group consisting of Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson and Jared Cook.
