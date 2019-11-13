Randall racked up seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Bills.

Randall was on the field for every one of Cleveland's defensive snaps Sunday after being listed as questionable leading into Week 10 with a hamstring injury. The safety has yet to record an interception this season after notching four picks in 2018, but should have ample opportunities to do so in the near future if he continues to see such a significant share of snaps.