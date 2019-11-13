Browns' Damarious Randall: Plays every snap
Randall racked up seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Bills.
Randall was on the field for every one of Cleveland's defensive snaps Sunday after being listed as questionable leading into Week 10 with a hamstring injury. The safety has yet to record an interception this season after notching four picks in 2018, but should have ample opportunities to do so in the near future if he continues to see such a significant share of snaps.
More News
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Ready to roll Week 10•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Practices without limitations•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Officially questionable•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Back on practice field•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Missing another game•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Can't practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Injuries, four more bye weeks and some strange Week 10 results keep shifting the landscape....
-
Week 11 TE Preview: O.J. have juice?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including his projections.
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Trusting studs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 including the top waiver...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Best Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.