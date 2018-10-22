Browns' Damarious Randall: Posts 12 tackles Sunday
Randall recorded 12 tackles (11 solo) in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.
Randall's 12 tackles were a career high. He's on pace to shatter his previous marks in tackles for a season, which is due in no small part to his shift from cornerback to safety after he was traded to Cleveland. He'll look to continue his great play against the Steelers in Week 8.
