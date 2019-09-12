Browns' Damarious Randall: Practices fully Thursday
Randall was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Randall missed Tuesday's practice with an illness, but the issue is seemingly behind him now. The 27-year-old once again seems poised for his regular starting role Monday against the Jets.
