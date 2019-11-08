Play

Randall (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Randall is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. The 27-year-old looks to have a fair shot to retake the field Week 10 after having missed Cleveland's last two contests.

