Browns' Damarious Randall: Questionable but expects to play
Randall (ankle/groin) is listed as questionable but expects to play Sunday against the Chiefs, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Randall has been limited in practice throughout the season with ankle, head, heel and groin injuries, but he's yet to miss a game. The 26-year-old's presence will be vital if the Browns defense has any chance of slowing down quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense.
