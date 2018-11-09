Randall (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Randall logged his first full practice Friday after having been limited to begin the week. The starting safety sat out Cleveland's loss to the Chiefs in Week 9 due to a lingering groin issue, and could be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons. If Randall were to miss any time, Briean Boddy-Calhoun and Jermaine Whitehead would benefit from increased defensive snaps.

