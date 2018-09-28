Browns' Damarious Randall: Questionable for Week 4
Randall (heel) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Randall's only practice session of the week came on a limited basis Friday to earn the questionable tag. The 26-year-old missed only one snap in last Thursday's win over the Jets despite not practicing during the short week, so he has already illustrated practice participation is not necessary for him to suit up.
