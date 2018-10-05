Randall (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Randall started the week not practicing but graduated to a limited participant as he continues to deal with the heel injury. The 26-year-old has faced limited practice reps over the last few weeks to limit the pain but has yet to miss a game with the injury.Briean Bodd-Calhoun would likely see the start if Randall is ultimately held out.