Browns' Damarious Randall: Questionable for Week 5
Randall (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Randall started the week not practicing but graduated to a limited participant as he continues to deal with the heel injury. The 26-year-old has faced limited practice reps over the last few weeks to limit the pain but has yet to miss a game with the injury.Briean Bodd-Calhoun would likely see the start if Randall is ultimately held out.
