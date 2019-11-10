Browns' Damarious Randall: Ready to roll Week 10
Randall (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 10 tilt against the Bills, Andrew Gribble of the team's official site reports.
Randall was able to work back up to full practice participant by Friday this past week, so his active status is of little surprise. The 27-year-old will be making his first on-field appearance since Week 6 against the Seahawks and will slot back into his usual starting free safety role versus the Bills.
