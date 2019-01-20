Browns' Damarious Randall: Records four interceptions
Randall finished the 2018 season with a career-high 84 tackles (72 total) and four interceptions.
Sent from Green Bay to Cleveland via a trade, Randall's first season with the Browns was a success. He intercepted four passes for the second consecutive season and paced the secondary in tackles. Randall has one year left on his contract and will likely return as the team's starting free safety in 2019.
More News
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Another interception Sunday•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Avoids inactive list•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Picks up another interception•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Suiting up Week 10•
-
Browns' Damarious Randall: Questionable for Week 10•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Arians, Leftwich running Bucs ship
Byron Leftwich will call plays while his mentor, Bruce Arians, runs the Buccaneers. How will...
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...