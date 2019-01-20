Randall finished the 2018 season with a career-high 84 tackles (72 total) and four interceptions.

Sent from Green Bay to Cleveland via a trade, Randall's first season with the Browns was a success. He intercepted four passes for the second consecutive season and paced the secondary in tackles. Randall has one year left on his contract and will likely return as the team's starting free safety in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories